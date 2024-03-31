Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,688 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBLFree Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,688 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises about 4.8% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $21,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

BATS:NOBL opened at $101.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.84.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

