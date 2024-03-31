Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 766 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Genuine Parts comprises 2.2% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $9,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GPC opened at $154.93 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $174.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 42.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.78.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

