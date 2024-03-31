Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,500 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 569,761 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after acquiring an additional 134,420 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 58.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,713 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 203,905 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 147,709 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 21,443 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,734,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,724,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $33.96 on Friday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.76 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.25.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

