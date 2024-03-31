Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $396,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 18,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $86.48 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.10.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

