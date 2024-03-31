Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up about 2.1% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $312.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $155.38 and a 12 month high of $317.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.20.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

