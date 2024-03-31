Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.20

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.20 and traded as high as $28.70. Summit Midstream Partners shares last traded at $28.07, with a volume of 68,878 shares.

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $292.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.28.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Summit Midstream Partners news, insider James David Johnston sold 3,400 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $85,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,147.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $179,459 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Midstream Partners

About Summit Midstream Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 1,773.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering and freshwater delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.