Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $3.59 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,624 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 0.8% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 128,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,645,000 after buying an additional 19,311 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,814 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 10,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 515,338 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,218,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 54,788 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $171.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.53. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.35 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

