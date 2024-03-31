Susquehanna Boosts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $255.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $251.33.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $245.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $150.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $190.37 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

