S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Trading Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ SANW opened at $0.48 on Friday. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 million, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

S&W Seed Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 4,070,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 139,701 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in S&W Seed by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 627,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.