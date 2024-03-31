S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NASDAQ SANW opened at $0.48 on Friday. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 million, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
S&W Seed Company Profile
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
