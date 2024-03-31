Synergy Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,509 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VEU stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.60. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $58.86. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.