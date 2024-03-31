Synergy Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,281 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $91.62 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $101.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.48 and its 200 day moving average is $92.45.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

