Synergy Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL)

Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 138,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SVAL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 420.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 38,390 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the period.

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS SVAL opened at $30.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (SVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected by multiple factors. SVAL was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

