Synergy Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 83,520 Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 83,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after buying an additional 11,094 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 125,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,007,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $39.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.23. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0861 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

