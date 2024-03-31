Synergy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,202 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MO opened at $43.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $48.04. The firm has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MO

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.