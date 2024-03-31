Synergy Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 349,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,071,000. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,391,000. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,539,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,769,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,364,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,269,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,797,000 after purchasing an additional 909,584 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.21. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.14.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

