Synergy Asset Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Salesforce by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 6,029 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,536 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total transaction of $660,729.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,048.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total transaction of $4,733,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,311,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,205,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total transaction of $660,729.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,048.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 901,258 shares of company stock worth $256,569,563. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.1 %

CRM opened at $301.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $295.12 and its 200-day moving average is $252.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.31 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $292.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.71, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

