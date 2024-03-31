Synergy Asset Management LLC Has $905,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 72,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,597,000 after purchasing an additional 52,965 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.94. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $58.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

