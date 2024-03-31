Synergy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock opened at $192.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.44, a PEG ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.59.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.53.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

