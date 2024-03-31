Synergy Asset Management LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 3.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 1.4% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 11.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 64.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $368.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.44.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

Shares of SWAV opened at $325.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 10.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.98 and its 200-day moving average is $216.12. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 84.14, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Shockwave Medical

In related news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,000,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,057 shares in the company, valued at $28,218,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,813 shares of company stock worth $28,337,059. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.