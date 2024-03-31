Synergy Asset Management LLC Invests $399,000 in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY)

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $16,356,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 22,695 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFQY stock opened at $136.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.59 and a 200 day moving average of $122.21. The company has a market cap of $282.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.