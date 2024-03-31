Synergy Asset Management LLC Invests $9.91 Million in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,914,000. Everest Group comprises 1.8% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Everest Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EG. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Everest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $484.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Everest Group from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.67.

Everest Group Price Performance

EG stock opened at $397.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.55. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $331.08 and a 12-month high of $417.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $376.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.23.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.63 by $10.55. Everest Group had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.21 EPS. Everest Group’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 62.04 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everest Group news, COO James Allan Williamson acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $352.50 per share, with a total value of $246,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO James Allan Williamson bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $352.50 per share, with a total value of $246,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Karmilowicz bought 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $352.39 per share, with a total value of $100,431.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,400.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,485 shares of company stock worth $874,786 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

