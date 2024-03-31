Synergy Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Synergy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,223 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 31.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 105,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 45.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Down 1.9 %

Sanofi stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $57.82.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 12.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.478 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

