Synergy Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $159.82 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The stock has a market cap of $94.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.65.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

