Synergy Asset Management LLC Makes New $4.15 Million Investment in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 110,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned 1.64% of Renaissance IPO ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 85.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

IPO stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.05. Renaissance IPO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40.

The Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Renaissance IPO index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of recent US-listed IPOs. The fund acquires issues within 90 days or sooner after IPO and sells after 3 years. IPO was launched on Oct 14, 2013 and is managed by Renaissance.

