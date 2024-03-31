Synergy Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,497 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 116.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $97.94 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.41.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

