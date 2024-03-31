Synergy Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 198,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,001,000. Marvell Technology comprises about 2.1% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,099,875.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $1,806,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,260.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,117 shares in the company, valued at $8,099,875.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,290. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $70.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.53. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

