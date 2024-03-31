Synergy Asset Management LLC Sells 661 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Synergy Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,260,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.20. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2337 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.