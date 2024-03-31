Synergy Asset Management LLC Sells 661 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Synergy Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,260,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.20. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.71.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
