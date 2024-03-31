Synergy Asset Management LLC Sells 8,622 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Synergy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,622 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 53,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.0 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average is $35.05. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

