Synergy Asset Management LLC Takes $678,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 820.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 500,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 445,878 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 949.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 121,926 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,116.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 365,742 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9,033.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 135,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XLG opened at $42.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average of $37.66.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

