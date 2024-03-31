Synergy Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Synergy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 870.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $29.18 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $29.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.02%.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $1,834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 205,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

