Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.74) Per Share

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.94). The consensus estimate for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.77) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.91 EPS.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.4 %

SYRS stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17.

Institutional Trading of Syros Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 540.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.