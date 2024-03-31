T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Sells $30,701,882.90 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total value of $30,701,882.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 681,995,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,394,607,700.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

On Monday, March 25th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $30,533,076.60.

On Friday, March 22nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 186,704 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $29,971,593.12.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total value of $30,529,283.20.

On Monday, March 18th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.06, for a total value of $30,548,250.20.

On Friday, March 15th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $30,756,887.20.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $31,069,842.70.

On Monday, March 11th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.48, for a total value of $32,058,796.80.

On Friday, March 8th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $32,008,120.20.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $32,653,272.30.

On Monday, March 4th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.23, for a total value of $31,815,159.30.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.7 %

TMUS opened at $163.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.97. The company has a market capitalization of $193.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $168.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.