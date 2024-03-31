T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.76

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.76 and traded as low as $2.84. T2 Biosystems shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 338,564 shares traded.

T2 Biosystems Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 66,052 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 23.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

