Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Short Interest Down 23.8% in March

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the February 29th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

TNXXF opened at C$63.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$63.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.67. Talanx has a one year low of C$62.53 and a one year high of C$69.45.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. It offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

