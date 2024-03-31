Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) declared a — dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0309 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Telefônica Brasil's previous — dividend of $0.03.

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Telefônica Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 191.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.73.



Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

