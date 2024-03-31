Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.01

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.01 and traded as high as $39.13. Tencent shares last traded at $39.03, with a volume of 1,469,480 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Tencent from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Tencent Stock Performance

Tencent Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of $368.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average of $38.01.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

