Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,171 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 79.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $184.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.29 and a 1-year high of $190.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $620,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,981.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $1,176,191.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $620,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,123 shares of company stock worth $5,487,673 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.25.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

