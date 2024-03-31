Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Short Interest Update

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,700 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the February 29th total of 1,442,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.
Thai Beverage Public Price Performance
Thai Beverage Public stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. Thai Beverage Public has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38.
Thai Beverage Public Company Profile
