The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.7843 per share by the bank on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Bank of Nova Scotia has raised its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of BNS stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.13. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,225.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNS. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.