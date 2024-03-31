The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Declares $1.06 Quarterly Dividend

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share by the bank on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

TSE BNS opened at C$70.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$65.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.45. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$55.20 and a 1 year high of C$70.40.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.61 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.12 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 26.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5794033 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BNS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$66.66.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

