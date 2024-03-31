The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) by 266.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,495 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in GAP were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 317.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of GAP by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of GAP by 208.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in GAP by 34.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on GAP from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of GAP to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. KGI Securities lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $9.10 to $25.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GAP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sarah Gilligan sold 29,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $664,416.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,318.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sarah Gilligan sold 29,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $664,416.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at $38,318.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 27,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $767,115.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,897.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,723 shares of company stock worth $6,886,765 over the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GAP Stock Performance

GPS opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94. The Gap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 3.37%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.78%.

GAP Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

