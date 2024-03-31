The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.87

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.87 and traded as high as $7.99. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 8,846 shares.
The GDL Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87.
The GDL Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%.
About The GDL Fund
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
