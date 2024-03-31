The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.87

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.87 and traded as high as $7.99. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 8,846 shares.

The GDL Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87.

The GDL Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%.

Institutional Trading of The GDL Fund

About The GDL Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The GDL Fund during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The GDL Fund by 360.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The GDL Fund by 69.1% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in The GDL Fund by 24.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in The GDL Fund during the first quarter worth about $163,000.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

