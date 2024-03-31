The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Decreased by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Home Depot by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,402 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,347,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,730,889,000 after acquiring an additional 153,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.76.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $383.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $380.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.