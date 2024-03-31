The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 529,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,752 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Kroger worth $24,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Kroger by 370.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 430.8% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KR opened at $57.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.71. The stock has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.46. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

