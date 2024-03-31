The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,256 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 55.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 33.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Shyft Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The Shyft Group Stock Up 2.1 %

SHYF stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $426.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.01.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $202.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.12%.

Insider Activity

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO John Albert Dunn purchased 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,834. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

