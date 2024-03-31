The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives C$90.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$90.22.

TD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TSE:TD opened at C$81.75 on Tuesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$75.89 and a one year high of C$87.10. The firm has a market cap of C$144.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$81.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$81.69.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8601942 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 64.45%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Articles

