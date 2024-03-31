Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $191.38

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$191.38 and traded as high as C$213.66. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at C$210.80, with a volume of 608,065 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$138.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. National Bank Financial cut Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$211.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$181.78.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$209.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$191.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.09. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.52 billion. Analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 4.9443014 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total transaction of C$95,392.80. In related news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total transaction of C$95,392.80. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 4,750 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.75, for a total value of C$744,562.50. 69.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

