Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Short Interest Update

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the February 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Thule Group AB (publ) Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS THUPY opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84. Thule Group AB has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $16.13.

Thule Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company in Sweden and internationally. The company offers roof racks, roof boxes, and carriers for transporting cycling, water, and winter sports equipment; rooftop tents mounted on a car; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

