Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) Trading Up 3.8%

Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.13. Approximately 528,772 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 399% from the average daily volume of 105,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Tiga Acquisition Stock Up 3.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tiga Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tiga Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.21% of Tiga Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiga Acquisition Company Profile

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

