Titanium (CVE:TIC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.90

Titanium Co. Inc. (CVE:TIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.90 and traded as high as C$1.95. Titanium shares last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 118,009 shares trading hands.

Titanium Stock Down 4.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.90. The company has a market cap of C$215.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.29.

Titanium Company Profile

Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. Its Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. The company has interests in six oil sands mining projects. Titanium Corporation Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

